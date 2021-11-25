Rainy Thanksgiving Day, but drying out for the weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Rain will continue to spread into the Mid-South this morning as a cold front moves in from the west. Heavy rain will be likely this morning and then drizzle will be possible this afternoon. Thankfully, rain will be out of the area by 6 pm. Temperatures will start out in the mid 50s, but will drop to around 50 degrees this afternoon as cooler air moves in behind the front. Clouds will gradually clear overnight and low temperatures will drop to the mid 20s to lower 30s.

TODAY: Cloudy & breezy. Rain: 80%. High: 56 degrees. Winds: North 10 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Decreasing clouds. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Winds: North 5 to 15 mph.

FRIDAY: Behind the front, it will feel cold on Friday with high temperatures only in the mid to upper 40s. Low temperatures will dip into the upper 30s on Friday night.

THIS WEEKEND: Temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 50s over the weekend. There will be some clouds mixed in with sunshine. Low temperatures will be in the 40s on Saturday night and upper 30s on Sunday night.

NEXT WEEK: The warming trend will continue next week with highs in the upper 50s Monday and lower 60s Tuesday. High temperatures will reach the mid 60s Wednesday. Low temperatures will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

