Advertise with Us
Contests
Opryland Giveaway
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Mystery ‘elf’ leaves cash, prizes to spread holiday cheer

By Amanda Alvarado, Nicole Heins and Tony Keith
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 6:02 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) - The “Ugly Sweater Elf” is spreading holiday cheer with hopes to bring back the Christmas spirit and inspire a pay-it-forward movement, KKTV reported.

The mystery elf is leaving gifts across Colorado Springs, Colo. with a messages that read, “If you found this, it is a gift for you! Please open!”

The “Ugly Sweater Elf” said that this is only the beginning and the gifts will continue to grow in the coming weeks with one grand finale.

“There is a lot of ugliness in the world today; but it doesn’t need to be that way. We can all come together in this effort to make a difference in our great community and beyond. Kindness goes a long way!” the “Ugly Sweater Elf” said.

The mystery elf said he wants to give back.

“That’s really the whole goal is,” the elf said. “This is the time of year when we should be, you know, spreading cheer.”

One recipient of the a mystery gift was a single mother of nine. The mother said she only had $5 and found a gift at a gas station. She received $60.

“It just couldn’t have come at a better time,” she said. “Like, I’m getting all choked up right now thinking about it.”

The mother also said that the “Ugly Sweater Elf” “restored my hope in mankind.”

Copyright 2021 KKTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blue lights are an all too common sight at the Peppertree Apartments in Whitehaven.
Memphis apartment complex hit with nuisance order after 1.6K calls to law enforcement
Memphis rappers Key Glock and Young Dolph
Memphis rapper Key Glock speaks out after murder of Young Dolph
Makeda’s bakery to close Airways store through 2021, as scammers target a community GoFundMe
Makeda’s owners break silence after rapper Young Dolph’s murder in their bakery
Activist Frank Gottie works to unite Memphis community after tragedy
Activist Frank Gottie works to unite Memphis community after tragedy
Cam the Artist gifts Young Dolph fan Maliq Woodof
11-year-old Young Dolph fan gifted piece of art

Latest News

Shoppers prepare for Thanksgiving Day feast during supply chain crisis
Shoppers prepare for Thanksgiving Day feast during supply chain crisis
The TSA expects this year's holiday travel to rival pre-pandemic levels last seen in 2019....
Justice Dept. to prioritize prosecuting violence on flights
Preparations underway to feed 5,000 during MemFeast
Preparations underway to feed 5,000 during MemFeast
Darrell Brooks, left, speaks with a lawyer during his initial appearance, Tuesday, Nov. 23,...
Legal experts see case for intent in Waukesha parade crash