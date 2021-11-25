Murfreesboro police searching for missing man who may have traveled to Memphis area

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Murfreesboro police are searching for a missing man.

Police say Deangelo Hayes, 24, checked himself into Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital in Murfreesboro November 22. He walked out of the hospital before he could be seen and treated by the emergency room staff.

Police say Hayes may have traveled to the Memphis area. Hayes left the hospital in a blue Honda SUB.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Murfreesboro police at 629-201-5513.

