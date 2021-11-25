Advertise with Us
Contests
Opryland Giveaway
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Murfreesboro police searching for missing man who may have traveled to Memphis area

Murfreesboro police searching for missing man who may have traveled to Memphis area
Murfreesboro police searching for missing man who may have traveled to Memphis area(Source: Murfreesboro Police Department)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 11:11 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Murfreesboro police are searching for a missing man.

Police say Deangelo Hayes, 24, checked himself into Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital in Murfreesboro November 22. He walked out of the hospital before he could be seen and treated by the emergency room staff.

Police say Hayes may have traveled to the Memphis area. Hayes left the hospital in a blue Honda SUB.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Murfreesboro police at 629-201-5513.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Blue lights are an all too common sight at the Peppertree Apartments in Whitehaven.
Memphis apartment complex hit with nuisance order after 1.6K calls to law enforcement
Memphis rappers Key Glock and Young Dolph
Memphis rapper Key Glock speaks out after murder of Young Dolph
Makeda’s bakery to close Airways store through 2021, as scammers target a community GoFundMe
Makeda’s owners break silence after rapper Young Dolph’s murder in their bakery
Cam the Artist gifts Young Dolph fan Maliq Woodof
11-year-old Young Dolph fan gifted piece of art
Activist Frank Gottie works to unite Memphis community after tragedy
Activist Frank Gottie works to unite Memphis community after tragedy

Latest News

West Memphis police searching for stabbing suspect
West Memphis police searching for stabbing suspect
Regulator approves plan to bury coal ash in Memphis
Regulator approves plan to bury coal ash in Memphis
Mid-South infectious disease expert talks accuracy of at-home COVID-19 tests
Mid-South infectious disease expert talks accuracy of at-home COVID-19 tests
Campaign started by Young Dolph’s wife takes on new meaning
Campaign started by Young Dolph’s wife takes on new meaning