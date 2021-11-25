Black Men Deserve to Grow Old initiative gains new support

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s been one week since beloved Memphis Rapper Young Dolph was killed, and in the midst of their mourning, his wife, Mia Jaye, and her team are working to keep his memory alive.

“This week has been really, it’s been really crazy. Everything happened so suddenly,” said William Miller, the brand manager for Mia Jaye’s company, Mom-E-O.

Mom-E-O was created with the hopes of inspiring other women.

In 2020, Mia Jaye she started a campaign called Black Men Deserve to Grow Old. It’s a movement that has hit close to home, not once but twice.

“So, the inspiration for the Black Men Deserve to Grow Old movement was the death of Mia’s brother, but the spark that has actually captured the attention, the attention of, you know, hundreds of thousands of people would have been the death of the beloved rapper, Young Dolph. So, right now, we’re just trying to make sense of it all and really honor both of them as best as we can.”

Black Men Deserve to Grow Old aims to raise money for families who lost their husbands and fathers due to violent crime. It’s reached people all across the country with orders of her staple hoodie selling fast.

The goal is to help 33 families by the end of 2022, something Miller says Young Dolph fully supported.

“Now, we’re just really working to establish how we’re going to go about doing this. Coming up with a roadmap for how we intend to just bring this movement to the next step, and really help as many people as possible really start these conversations around gun violence and homicide in the black community.”

