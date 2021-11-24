Advertise with Us
Your First Alert to a Thanksgiving Day rain & falling temperatures

By Ron Childers
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 6:02 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Southerly winds will warm temperatures ahead of a Thanksgiving Day cold front that will bring rain and much colder air to the Mid-South for the holiday.

TONIGHT: Clear with a Southeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH and overnight lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy with a South wind at 10 to 15 MPH and afternoon highs in the lower 60s.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with showers developing after midnight, a South wind at 10 to 15 MPH, and lows in the lower 50s.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Thanksgiving Day will be cloudy with rain during the morning and afternoon along with temperatures in the mid 50s and falling into the upper 20s to near 30 overnight. Friday will be mostly sunny and cold with highs in the upper 40s and overnight lows in the upper 30s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be sunny with afternoon highs in the upper 50s and lows in the mid 40s. Sunday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the upper 50s and overnight lows in the upper 30s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the upper 50s and lows in the lower 40s. Tuesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 60s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

