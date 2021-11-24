Advertise with Us
Contests
Opryland Giveaway
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

WWE superstar attacked by fan during ‘Raw’ show

By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 11:30 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Pro wrestlers are used to getting pummeled in the ring, but one superstar took a shot outside the ring from a spectator.

The whole thing was caught on camera. Seth Rollins was hit with the unscheduled smackdown as he was exiting the arena during a “WWE Raw” event Monday in Brooklyn.

Fans who shared video of the attack were left in disbelief, as security quickly broke up the scuffle.

The spectator was arrested and hit with multiple charges, including attempted assault.

A statement was released from the WWE, saying the company takes the safety of all its performers very seriously.

As for Rollins, police say he was left with a swollen lip but refused medical assistance.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blue lights are an all too common sight at the Peppertree Apartments in Whitehaven.
Memphis apartment complex hit with nuisance order after 1.6K calls to law enforcement
Memphis rappers Key Glock and Young Dolph
Memphis rapper Key Glock speaks out after murder of Young Dolph
Makeda’s bakery to close Airways store through 2021, as scammers target a community GoFundMe
Makeda’s owners break silence after rapper Young Dolph’s murder in their bakery
Activist Frank Gottie works to unite Memphis community after tragedy
Activist Frank Gottie works to unite Memphis community after tragedy
Pervis Payne
Former death row inmate Pervis Payne resentencing still up for debate

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about COVID-19 vaccinations after touring a Clayco...
White House: 92% of fed workers under mandate are vaccinated
This undated photo provided by Subway, shows Peter Buck, co-founder of the Subway Sandwich...
Subway sandwich chain co-founder Peter Buck dies at 90
Shelby County COVID-19 numbers - Nov. 24
1,190 active cases in Shelby County
Small businesses and supply chain
Small businesses concerned about supply chain issues