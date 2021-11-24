Advertise with Us
Woman indicted in fatal shooting of ex-girlfriend

Jasmine Mathes
Jasmine Mathes(SCSO)
By Hannah Wallsmith
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 1:59 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County grand jury has indicted a 28-year-old woman following a the fatal shooting of her ex-girlfriend.

According the the District Attorney’s office, the grand jury indicted Jasmine Mathes for second-degree murder, two counts of attempted second-degree murder and employment of a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony.

Mathes was arrested on February 1, 2021 after police discovered Mathes’ ex-girlfriend Jamaya Auster lying in the middle of the street suffering from gunshot wounds, according to reports.

Investigators said Mathes drove up to the residence where Auguster was in another vehicle with two other women.

Witnesses stated Mathes told Augster to get out the car. As Auguster walked towards the car, Mathes opened fire, shooting Augster in the shoulder and the neck.

She was rushed to the hospital but did not survive her injuries.

According to affidavit, surveillance footage showed Mathes leaving immediately after the shooting.

