Windy this afternoon with rain on the way Thanksgiving morning

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Temperatures will fall into the 50s after sunset with increasing clouds.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and windy with rain before sunrise. Lows in the low to mid 50s. Winds south at 10-20 mph.

THANKSGIVING DAY: A cold front will move through in the morning with rain or storms and exit by early evening. Temperatures will fall from the 50s in the morning into the 40s by late afternoon. Winds will turn northwest at 10-15 mph. Lows will drop into the upper 20s to low 30s Thursday night with a clear sky.

BLACK FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and chilly with high temperatures in the upper 40s with lows in the low 30s.

THIS WEEKEND: Mostly sunny both Saturday and Sunday with highs in the mid 50s and lows in the mid to upper 30s.

NEXT WEEK: Mostly sunny with highs in the 50s and 60s.

Spencer Denton

First Alert Storm Tracking Team

