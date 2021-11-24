Advertise with Us
Contests
Opryland Giveaway
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Windy this afternoon with rain on the way Thanksgiving morning

By Spencer Denton
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 12:15 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Temperatures will fall into the 50s after sunset with increasing clouds.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and windy with rain before sunrise. Lows in the low to mid 50s. Winds south at 10-20 mph.

THANKSGIVING DAY: A cold front will move through in the morning with rain or storms and exit by early evening. Temperatures will fall from the 50s in the morning into the 40s by late afternoon. Winds will turn northwest at 10-15 mph. Lows will drop into the upper 20s to low 30s Thursday night with a clear sky.

BLACK FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and chilly with high temperatures in the upper 40s with lows in the low 30s.

THIS WEEKEND: Mostly sunny both Saturday and Sunday with highs in the mid 50s and lows in the mid to upper 30s.

NEXT WEEK: Mostly sunny with highs in the 50s and 60s.

Spencer Denton

First Alert Storm Tracking Team

Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

Twitter: @dentonwx

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Blue lights are an all too common sight at the Peppertree Apartments in Whitehaven.
Memphis apartment complex hit with nuisance order after 1.6K calls to law enforcement
Memphis rappers Key Glock and Young Dolph
Memphis rapper Key Glock speaks out after murder of Young Dolph
Makeda’s bakery to close Airways store through 2021, as scammers target a community GoFundMe
Makeda’s owners break silence after rapper Young Dolph’s murder in their bakery
Activist Frank Gottie works to unite Memphis community after tragedy
Activist Frank Gottie works to unite Memphis community after tragedy
Pervis Payne
Former death row inmate Pervis Payne resentencing still up for debate

Latest News

Weather
Spencer's Forecast
bb
First Alert Meteorologist Brittney Bryant's Wednesday Morning Weather - 11/24
WMC First Alert Weather
First Alert to Thanksgiving rain and windy conditions
Tuesday evening weather update
Your First Alert to a Thanksgiving Day rain & falling temperatures