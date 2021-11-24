Wendy Moten moves into top 10 on ‘The Voice’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A show-stopping performance on “The Voice” Tuesday night by Memphis’ own Wendy Moten -- in more ways than one.

After finding out that America voted to send her into the Top 10, Moten performed with the rest of Team Blake but when she turned to go an unexpected accident happened.

“OK on stage? Everybody alright? Going to take a quick second, we just had somebody fall...we OK?” asked show host Carson Daly.

A stumble brought Wendy to the ground and the show to a halt while fellow contestants and crew made sure Wendy was OK. She was escorted off the stage to silence the room, fans concerned for her wellbeing applauded when she reached the bottom steps.

“A big night at ‘The Voice,’ but most importantly we’ve got Wendy Moten here. You scared us off that performance, a mishap on stage, we’ve never had anything like that happen. Are you OK?

“Yeah, yes I’m OK,” said Moten. “I’m a little bruised but you know, I’m still ready to go.”

Blake Shelton tweeted a video shortly after the show saying Moten hurt her elbow, but will be fine.

Don’t miss her next performance. “The Voice” airs here on Action News 5 every Monday and Tuesday at 7 p.m.

