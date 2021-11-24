Advertise with Us
Contests
Opryland Giveaway
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Wendy Moten moves into top 10 on ‘The Voice’

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 6:37 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A show-stopping performance on “The Voice” Tuesday night by Memphis’ own Wendy Moten -- in more ways than one.

After finding out that America voted to send her into the Top 10, Moten performed with the rest of Team Blake but when she turned to go an unexpected accident happened.

“OK on stage? Everybody alright? Going to take a quick second, we just had somebody fall...we OK?” asked show host Carson Daly.

A stumble brought Wendy to the ground and the show to a halt while fellow contestants and crew made sure Wendy was OK. She was escorted off the stage to silence the room, fans concerned for her wellbeing applauded when she reached the bottom steps.

“A big night at ‘The Voice,’ but most importantly we’ve got Wendy Moten here. You scared us off that performance, a mishap on stage, we’ve never had anything like that happen. Are you OK?

“Yeah, yes I’m OK,” said Moten. “I’m a little bruised but you know, I’m still ready to go.”

Blake Shelton tweeted a video shortly after the show saying Moten hurt her elbow, but will be fine.

Don’t miss her next performance. “The Voice” airs here on Action News 5 every Monday and Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Blue lights are an all too common sight at the Peppertree Apartments in Whitehaven.
Memphis apartment complex hit with nuisance order after 1.6K calls to law enforcement
Memphis rappers Key Glock and Young Dolph
Memphis rapper Key Glock speaks out after murder of Young Dolph
Makeda’s bakery to close Airways store through 2021, as scammers target a community GoFundMe
Makeda’s owners break silence after rapper Young Dolph’s murder in their bakery
Activist Frank Gottie works to unite Memphis community after tragedy
Activist Frank Gottie works to unite Memphis community after tragedy
Pervis Payne
Former death row inmate Pervis Payne resentencing still up for debate

Latest News

Wendy Moten
Wendy Moten moves into top 10 on 'The Voice'
Grind City Kicks
Bluff City Life: Thursday, 11 Nov
ABCs Book By Beloved Social Media Sensation
Bluff City Life: Tuesday, 09 Nov
Unending Adventure with Raw Travel
Bluff City Life: Monday, 08 Nov