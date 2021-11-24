Advertise with Us
Two suspects arrested for armed carjacking in Olive Branch

Left: Boyce Right: Ware
Left: Boyce Right: Ware(Source: Olive Branch Police Department)
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 3:55 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. (WMC) - Two suspects have been arrested following a carjacking that left one person shot.

Mekhi Boyce, 19, and 18-year-old Rashad Ware are charged with attempt to commit murder, armed carjacking, and conspiracy to commit a felony.

The incident happened November 7 at Walmart on Craft-Goodman Frontage Road.

Olive Branch police say the victims were approached by three men who demanded they hand over the keys to their vehicles. During the altercation, one victim was shot.

The suspects fled the scene in the victims’ vehicles. The injured victim was transported to Regional One Hospital for treatment.

U.S. Marshals arrested Boyce and Ware in Memphis Wednesday. They were given bonds of $550,000.

Olive Branch police previously arrested 18-year-old Andre Garner, Jr. in connection with the case November 16 after evidence from one of the stolen vehicles led to him being identified as a suspect.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

