Suspect charged in 2017 Thanksgiving Day murder of Robert Wong

Robert Wong (Source: submitted)
Robert Wong (Source: submitted)
By Hannah Wallsmith
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 2:20 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police have arrested the suspect involved in the 2017 murder of Robert Wong.

Police say Wednesday that a juvenile affidavit was submitted to juvenile court charging the suspect who was 15-year-old at the time of the murder.

The unidentified suspect is charged with first degree murder, first degree murder in perpetration of a theft between 2.5 thousand to 10 thousand and theft of property.

Robert Wong was shot and killed inside his home along Cochese Ave on Thanksgiving 2017.

The suspect also stole Wong’s minivan after the shooting. Police found the stolen vehicle the next day along Crepe Myrtle Drive.

Wong was a medical clinic chief in the Tennessee Air National Guard.

In 2017, Action News 5 talked to Wong’s close friend Richard Regel. Regel said Wong was a patriot, he was a good man, he was a good father, he was a good husband, and a dear friend.

