Shooting victim dies after taken to Memphis fire station
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 4:30 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is dead after being shot in Memphis Wednesday afternoon.
Memphis police say the victim was brought to the fire station on Weaver by a private vehicle. He was transported to Regional One Hospital but did not survive his injuries.
The victim’s identity has not been released.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
