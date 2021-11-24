Advertise with Us
Shelby County announces property tax relief for seniors and veterans

Shelby County announces property tax relief for seniors and veterans
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 4:12 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A new initiative is providing a sigh of relief for some Shelby County property owners.

Wednesday, Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris and the county’s trustee spoke about an increase in property tax relief available for those who need it most.

These funds provide a match to the State of Tennessee property tax relief for vulnerable populations. This includes low-income seniors, disabled residents, and veterans.

“Our local tax relief program will bring tax relief to thousands of families, many of who have had to bear severe economic strain over the course of pandemic,” said Harris. “These are also the individuals who deserve our collective embrace - our seniors, our veterans, our disabled residents. Many of our neighbors who will get this property relief have served our country in uniform.”

Eligible residents will receive a match of the state-approved amount for up to the full amount of their 2021 county property taxes.

