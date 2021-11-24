SCSO welcomes more than a dozen new deputies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - More boots on the streets in Shelby County!

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office held a graduation ceremony for recruit class number 2106 Tuesday night.

The ceremony was held at Golden Gate Cathedral where more than a dozen men graduated in the the Deputy Sheriff Recruit Class.

The Sheriff’s Office also recognized several recruits who excelled during training with special awards.

WMC Action News 5 wishes each deputy sheriff well in their new career!

SCSO congratulates 16 new deputy sheriffs who were recognized in a graduation ceremony held Tuesday night at Golden Gate Cathedral in Memphis. These men from Basic Law Enforcement Recruit Class #2106 were honored for their commitment and dedication. https://t.co/wMoIV3AW4M pic.twitter.com/PvHlXhcTy3 — ShelbyTNSheriff (@ShelbyTNSheriff) November 24, 2021

SCSO Recruit Class #2106 (SCSO)

