SCSO welcomes more than a dozen new deputies

SCSO graduates
SCSO graduates(SCSO)
By Hannah Wallsmith
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 10:52 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - More boots on the streets in Shelby County!

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office held a graduation ceremony for recruit class number 2106 Tuesday night.

The ceremony was held at Golden Gate Cathedral where more than a dozen men graduated in the the Deputy Sheriff Recruit Class.

The Sheriff’s Office also recognized several recruits who excelled during training with special awards.

WMC Action News 5 wishes each deputy sheriff well in their new career!

SCSO Recruit Class #2106
SCSO Recruit Class #2106(SCSO)

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

