Rebels get ready for Egg Bowl

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WMC) - It’s Egg Bowl Week in Mississippi.

A lot more on the line this year between the Ole Miss Rebels and the Bulldogs of Mississippi State.

A possible New Year’s 6 Bowl for the winner. Short turnaround for both with the Thursday game. Ole Miss not satisfied with its performance against Vanderbilt last game.

The Rebels know they need to play much better if they want to beat the Bullies. Ole Miss has a chance to notch its first-ever 10-win season. Quarterback Matt Corral making sure his teammates can’t be as sloppy as they were in the 31-17 win over the Commodores.

“Matt had the offense over before I got there, and he basically did what I wanted to do,” said Head Coach Lane Kiffin. “And ripping them up and down, saying don’t you dare go out tonight. Don’t do anything. It’s embarrassing how we’re playing. This isn’t going to happen again because if we do, we’re going to get our a** kicked next week.”

“Nothing to celebrate, go out and have a good time,” said Matt Corral. “You know we got practice tomorrow. It’s a Tuesday practice because the week’s been cut short because we got a game on Thursday. We got to get locked in because this is a day that we’re not going to get back.”

“We’ve got a huge challenge going to a very tough place to play. A rivalry game and they’re playing very well,” Kiffin added.

Kickoff for the Rebels and Bulldogs in the Egg Bowl is 6:30 p.m. Thursday in Starkville.

