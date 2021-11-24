Advertise with Us
Contests
Opryland Giveaway
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Rebels get ready for Egg Bowl

By Jarvis Greer
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 3:06 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WMC) - It’s Egg Bowl Week in Mississippi.

A lot more on the line this year between the Ole Miss Rebels and the Bulldogs of Mississippi State.

A possible New Year’s 6 Bowl for the winner.   Short turnaround for both with the Thursday game. Ole Miss not satisfied with its performance against Vanderbilt last game.

The Rebels know they need to play much better if they want to beat the Bullies. Ole Miss has a chance to notch its first-ever 10-win season. Quarterback Matt Corral making sure his teammates can’t be as sloppy as they were in the 31-17 win over the Commodores.

“Matt had the offense over before I got there, and he basically did what I wanted to do,” said Head Coach Lane Kiffin. “And ripping them up and down, saying don’t you dare go out tonight.  Don’t do anything. It’s embarrassing how we’re playing. This isn’t going to happen again because if we do, we’re going to get our a** kicked next week.”

“Nothing to celebrate, go out and have a good time,” said Matt Corral. “You know we got practice tomorrow. It’s a Tuesday practice because the week’s been cut short because we got a game on Thursday. We got to get locked in because this is a day that we’re not going to get back.”

“We’ve got a huge challenge going to a very tough place to play. A rivalry game and they’re playing very well,” Kiffin added.

Kickoff for the Rebels and Bulldogs in the Egg Bowl is 6:30 p.m. Thursday in Starkville.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Blue lights are an all too common sight at the Peppertree Apartments in Whitehaven.
Memphis apartment complex hit with nuisance order after 1.6K calls to law enforcement
Memphis rappers Key Glock and Young Dolph
Memphis rapper Key Glock speaks out after murder of Young Dolph
Makeda’s bakery to close Airways store through 2021, as scammers target a community GoFundMe
Makeda’s owners break silence after rapper Young Dolph’s murder in their bakery
Activist Frank Gottie works to unite Memphis community after tragedy
Activist Frank Gottie works to unite Memphis community after tragedy
Cam the Artist gifts Young Dolph fan Maliq Woodof
11-year-old Young Dolph fan gifted piece of art

Latest News

Ja Morant/Memphis featured in Nike ad
Ja Morant/Memphis featured in Nike ad
901 FC
901 FC places two on post season all league team
LOC-CBU renew hoop rivalry
LOC-CBU renew hoop rivalry
Hoops fans from across the country started trickling into town with big plans, mostly to be in...
Tigers and Grizzlies update COVID-19 entry policies