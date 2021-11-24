Preparations underway to feed 5,000 during MemFeast

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Feeding Memphians in need is the goal behind an annual Thanksgiving event called MemFeast.

This is the third year MemFeast takes place and preparations have been going on all week to feed people by the thousands come the holiday.

The folks at Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church (MBCC) are prepping 5,000 meals to hand out on Thanksgiving day as part of MemFeast.

“To use our resources, our connections and work together in order to feed this year, 5,000 persons across the city who possibly on a day where many people have lots on their table will have nothing to eat. And so it’s a blessing to be a blessing,” said Senior Pastor Jason Lawrence Turner.

Turner recalls how they were only able to feed about 900 people the first year.

He says the event is possible because of all the community partners, like the City of Memphis, International Paper, Blue Cross Blue Shield, and Kroger, that donated $10,000 in Thanksgiving sides and will be preparing 60 turkeys.

“It’s really moving that each and every year when we give ourselves a stretch goal to see it come to pass is amazing, and to know that people don’t have to go to bed hungry,” Turner said.

Turner admits with an ongoing pandemic they did run into supply chain challenges.

“Shipments didn’t come in as early as we would like, so yeah the supply chain did kind of impact us, just in terms of the timing on certain things getting delivered to us. However, we have committed volunteers, a committed staff,” Turner said.

Operations will be similar to last year. Food trucks will be spread across the city, including Downtown, Frayser, and South Memphis to hand out the meals. It will be a grab-and-go set up because of the pandemic.

Three hundred bags with socks, toothbrushes, and other essentials will also be handed out.

