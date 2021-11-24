Police respond to another shooting at Peppertree Apartments following public nuisance order

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police responded to yet another shooting at Pepper Tree Apartments overnight.

Police were called out to Peppertree so many times since 2020, the apartment complex has been deemed a public nuisance by Memphis and Shelby County Leaders. And they’re taking the owners of the property to the court.

Memphis fire and Memphis police say Tuesday night they responded to calls between 10:30 and 11:30 about a shooting that took place at Peppertree Apartments. One person was taken to the hospital, their condition is unknown at this time.

Memphis and Shelby County Leaders say incidents like Tuesday have occurred far too often at the complex in Whitehaven. They say in the last 20 months police have responded to 1,600 service calls.

Some have referred to Peppertree Apartments as a “war zone” of violence. Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich says enough is enough.

“It’s ridiculous that this location has been the site of this many calls for service with the Memphis Police Department that it has been the topic of this many conversations among the community,” said Weirich.

TESCO Properties in Germantown owns the property. They must now appear in environmental court on November 29 to tell a judge why the injunction shouldn’t be made permanent. Since Peppertree Apartments have been deemed a nuisance, they cannot take on any new tenants and current leases cannot be renewed.

Mayor Jim Strickland says the Memphis Housing Authority will work with current Peppertree tenants to find affordable housing elsewhere.

This isn’t the first time legal action has been taken against the apartment complex. In 2006, a court ordered the property owner to improve safety conditions. We’ve reached out to TESCO Properties for comment on this latest court order and have not heard back.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.