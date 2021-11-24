Non-profit teams up with Hospitality Hub for community day of service

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Are you looking for a way to give back this Thanksgiving? Well, you are in luck.

Non-profit Tori Talks and the Hospitality Hub are teaming up for a community day of service.

It’s set to happen Saturday, November 27 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Those interested should meet at the Hospitality Hub located at 590 Washington Avenue in Memphis. Volunteers will help to serve the homeless.

Tori Boyland with Tori Talks joined Andrew Douglas at the Action News 5 digital desk to talk about the need and how people can get involved.

For more information, you can contact Tori Boyland at (901) 230-6341 or email toritalks4u@gmail.com

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

