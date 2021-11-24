Advertise with Us
MPD: Shots fired outside outside Wolfchase Galleria

Wolfchase Mall shots fired
Wolfchase Mall shots fired(WMC)
By Hannah Wallsmith
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 2:48 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating a shots fired call outside Wolfchase Galleria Wednesday afternoon.

Police say they received the call around 1:45 p.m.

Witnesses on scene tell Action News 5 they heard 10 to 12 gunshots ring out before police arrived.

According to police, there have been no reported injuries.

Stay with Action News 5 as more information becomes available.

