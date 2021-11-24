Mother goes into labor mid-flight, delivers baby on plane

ATLANTA (WGCL) - A Delta Airlines flight had an extra passenger on board in Atlanta after a woman went into labor mid-flight and delivered her baby on the plane after landing.

Just 9 days old, little Analia Acevedo Castaneda came into this world on a wing and a prayer.

“The actual due date was Dec. 23, but it came out early,” said her mother, Liliana Castaneda Avilia.

Castaneda Avilia has a story few others can tell.

Her daughter’s birthday is now documented in pictures from the back of a Delta airplane.

She started having contractions on her flight from Guadalajara, Mexico to Atlanta.

Luckily, there was a nurse on board.

“He was like, ‘Yeah, the baby girl is coming. It’s on its way,’ Castaneda Avilia said. “And he was like, ‘Don’t try to push, because if you push more the baby will come out,’ so I hold those contractions for like three hours and 30 minutes on the way here.”

Back on the ground, Juanetta Nash and other Atlanta firefighters were getting ready at the airplane’s gate.

“The airplane was coming in exceedingly fast, faster than normal, so we knew it was an emergency, we knew people were nervous,” Nash said.

One of those people was the father of the baby, who said he was worried and nervous for both mother and daughter.

“We knew what we were doing, we wanted to make her feel as comfortable as possible,” Nash said. “Just putting ourselves in her shoes we knew that she was already very uncomfortable.”

Soon it was time for Analia to make her appearance.

“And they were like ‘OK, are you ready to push?’ I’m like, ‘Yeah, I’m ready to push.’ So, I just push once and the baby girl came out crying,” Castaneda Avilia said.

Once Analia was delivered, Nash said a flight attendant got on the microphone and said “Hey, we have a baby girl!” Everyone on the flight started to clap.

It was a special birthday for little Analia that her parents are thankful for.

“Thank you to the people that were in the airplane, like the EMS, the fire department, everybody who helped us,” Castaneda Avilia said.

The mother and the baby are doing fine.

