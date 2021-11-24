Memphis’ murder rate outpacing 2020 record; at least 2 killed overnight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police responded to multiple shootings across the Bluff City overnight killing at least 2 people and sending one person to the hospital.

Memphis Fire and Memphis police responded to calls about a shooting at Peppertree Apartments between 10:30 and 11:30 Tuesday night, a shooting at a Valero gas station on North Watkins and a shooting at a Citgo gas station on Park Avenue.

One person was taken to the hospital in the Peppertree Apartments incident but later died. Investigators believe the victim was shot as he was leaving an apartment.

On 11/23 at 10:49 pm, officers responded to a shooting at 4260 Eastwind Dr. One deceased male was located. Prelim info indicates that the victim was shot as he left an apt.

Please call 901-528-CASH with any tips. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) November 24, 2021

Three victims were involved in the Valero gas station shooting. Police say one man died, a woman was non-critically injured and another man was uninjured.

According to Memphis fire, paramedics did not respond to a shooting at Citgo but Memphis police confirm two victims were located at the scene.

The issue of gun violence is getting heightened attention in the last week since the murder of rapper Young Dolph last Wednesday.

Tuesday night a group of area pastors gathered to pray for spiritual healing in this city.

As of Nov. 23, Memphis Police Department says there have been 262 murders so far this year, that’s outpacing 2020′s record-breaking year.

Residents are on edge because of the alarming amount of violence.

“Well, there are issues that make it hard especially around the holidays for families to be out in public. You worry about what’s going on when people are congregating in place,” said community member Carlos Bibbs.

Memphis City Councilmember JB Smiley organized the prayer vigil. He says that legislation isn’t the only way to solve the issue of gun violence.

He wants to see people make the conscious decision to lay down guns and resolve conflict in a reasonable way.

If you have any information regarding any of these cases, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

