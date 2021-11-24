Advertise with Us
Contests
Opryland Giveaway
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Memphis’ murder rate outpacing 2020 record; at least 2 killed overnight

Valero shooting crime scene
Valero shooting crime scene(Action News 5)
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 7:49 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police responded to multiple shootings across the Bluff City overnight killing at least 2 people and sending one person to the hospital.

Memphis Fire and Memphis police responded to calls about a shooting at Peppertree Apartments between 10:30 and 11:30 Tuesday night, a shooting at a Valero gas station on North Watkins and a shooting at a Citgo gas station on Park Avenue.

One person was taken to the hospital in the Peppertree Apartments incident but later died. Investigators believe the victim was shot as he was leaving an apartment.

Three victims were involved in the Valero gas station shooting. Police say one man died, a woman was non-critically injured and another man was uninjured.

According to Memphis fire, paramedics did not respond to a shooting at Citgo but Memphis police confirm two victims were located at the scene.

The issue of gun violence is getting heightened attention in the last week since the murder of rapper Young Dolph last Wednesday.

Tuesday night a group of area pastors gathered to pray for spiritual healing in this city.

As of Nov. 23, Memphis Police Department says there have been 262 murders so far this year, that’s outpacing 2020′s record-breaking year.

Residents are on edge because of the alarming amount of violence.

“Well, there are issues that make it hard especially around the holidays for families to be out in public. You worry about what’s going on when people are congregating in place,” said community member Carlos Bibbs.

Memphis City Councilmember JB Smiley organized the prayer vigil. He says that legislation isn’t the only way to solve the issue of gun violence.

He wants to see people make the conscious decision to lay down guns and resolve conflict in a reasonable way.

If you have any information regarding any of these cases, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Blue lights are an all too common sight at the Peppertree Apartments in Whitehaven.
Memphis apartment complex hit with nuisance order after 1.6K calls to law enforcement
Memphis rappers Key Glock and Young Dolph
Memphis rapper Key Glock speaks out after murder of Young Dolph
Makeda’s bakery to close Airways store through 2021, as scammers target a community GoFundMe
Makeda’s owners break silence after rapper Young Dolph’s murder in their bakery
Activist Frank Gottie works to unite Memphis community after tragedy
Activist Frank Gottie works to unite Memphis community after tragedy
Pervis Payne
Former death row inmate Pervis Payne resentencing still up for debate

Latest News

Kellogg's strike
Kellogg’s to hire permanent replacements for plant workers on strike
Kellogg's strike
Kellogg's to hire permanent replacement for plant workers on strike
Best Life
Best Life: Do’s and don’ts for incorporating fermented foods into your diet
Wendy Moten
Wendy Moten moves into top 10 on ‘The Voice’