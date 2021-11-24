Memphis man wanted in Pennsylvania for murder

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Pennsylvania State Police along with Memphis Police Department are needing the public’s assistance in locating a Pennsylvania murder suspect believed to be in Memphis.

Santanio Malone, age 36, is wanted for First Degree Murder following a double shooting that occurred outside a bar in Mahanoy City, Pennsylvania on October 24, 2021.

Authorities say Malone is from Memphis and it is believed that he is currently in the area.

If you see Malone or know his whereabouts, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

