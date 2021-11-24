Memphis church shares legacy of feeding community and partnership with Mid-South Food Bank

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - On the grounds of St. Paul Baptist Church on East Holmes Road, there’s a food pantry called the Frieda Marie Williams House.

“It’s named in honor and memory of my mom who was dedicated to serving the people who were less fortunate than she was,” said Cheryl Diane Carter, executive director of the pantry.

For the first four Tuesdays of each month, Carter and volunteers hand out boxes of food to those in need.

Carter says they have not missed a Tuesday during the pandemic .

“And God has bless us to the point that our men are actually able to serve the clients from outside,” she said.

It was an effort to keep everyone safe.

at the Frieda Marie Williams House, they give out canned goods and other non-perishable foods. This holiday season they are looking to find turkeys to give to families.

The pantry operates as a partner agency of the Mid-South Food Bank. It’s one of the locations where the food bank sends food.

“We serve clients in the zip codes of 38109 and 38116. However we can serve anyone for a first time,” said Carter, “We generally have three to four mobile pantries where we may serve 500 to 1000 people.”

Many of their clients are elderly and no longer work.

With funds raised through the Food Bank and Action News 5′s Holiday Food Drive, clients throughout 31 counties can continue to have access to food at partner agencies.

$1 dollar can be used to buy thee meals through the Mid-South Food Bank.

“You can help.” said Carter, “And that is something we all can do. We may not be able to do a lot, but we can do something.”

The food bank is asking for online donations as the annual Holiday Food Drive remains virtual this year.

Go to https://www.midsouthfoodbank.org/holidayfooddrive to donate now through Nov. 30.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.