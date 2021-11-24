Advertise with Us
Contests
Opryland Giveaway
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Memphis church shares legacy of feeding community and partnership with Mid-South Food Bank

By Camille Connor
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 9:31 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - On the grounds of St. Paul Baptist Church on East Holmes Road, there’s a food pantry called the Frieda Marie Williams House.

“It’s named in honor and memory of my mom who was dedicated to serving the people who were less fortunate than she was,” said Cheryl Diane Carter, executive director of the pantry.

For the first four Tuesdays of each month, Carter and volunteers hand out boxes of food to those in need.

Carter says they have not missed a Tuesday during the pandemic .

“And God has bless us to the point that our men are actually able to serve the clients from outside,” she said.

It was an effort to keep everyone safe.

at the Frieda Marie Williams House, they give out canned goods and other non-perishable foods. This holiday season they are looking to find turkeys to give to families.

The pantry operates as a partner agency of the Mid-South Food Bank. It’s one of the locations where the food bank sends food.

“We serve clients in the zip codes of 38109 and 38116. However we can serve anyone for a first time,” said Carter, “We generally have three to four mobile pantries where we may serve 500 to 1000 people.”

Many of their clients are elderly and no longer work.

With funds raised through the Food Bank and Action News 5′s Holiday Food Drive, clients throughout 31 counties can continue to have access to food at partner agencies.

$1 dollar can be used to buy thee meals through the Mid-South Food Bank.

“You can help.” said Carter, “And that is something we all can do. We may not be able to do a lot, but we can do something.”

The food bank is asking for online donations as the annual Holiday Food Drive remains virtual this year.

Go to https://www.midsouthfoodbank.org/holidayfooddrive to donate now through Nov. 30.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Blue lights are an all too common sight at the Peppertree Apartments in Whitehaven.
Memphis apartment complex hit with nuisance order after 1.6K calls to law enforcement
Memphis rappers Key Glock and Young Dolph
Memphis rapper Key Glock speaks out after murder of Young Dolph
Makeda’s bakery to close Airways store through 2021, as scammers target a community GoFundMe
Makeda’s owners break silence after rapper Young Dolph’s murder in their bakery
Activist Frank Gottie works to unite Memphis community after tragedy
Activist Frank Gottie works to unite Memphis community after tragedy
Pervis Payne
Former death row inmate Pervis Payne resentencing still up for debate

Latest News

Prayer vigil
Community prayer service focuses on violent crime
Cam the Artist gifts Young Dolph fan Malik Woodof
11-year-old Young Dolph fan gifted piece of art
Cam the Artist and Malik Woodof
11-year-old Young Dolph fan gifted piece of art
Holiday Food Drive
Memphis church shares legacy of feeding community and partnership with Mid-South Food Bank