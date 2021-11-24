Man accused of setting house on fire with mother inside

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is behind bars after police say he is accused of setting his mom’s house on fire with her inside.

On November 22, police were called to Lucy Ave where suspect Aarick Jennings was threatening his mother by telling her he would kill her by setting her house on fire.

According to police affidavit, MPD were called three separate times to the same location over three hours. During that time Jennings reportedly damaged a storm door window and other windows throughout the home.

Shortly after, Memphis fire responded to the home where fire and smoke was seen coming from the back of the house. Investigators determined the fire was intentionally set.

Officers on scene were able to apprehend Jennings after a brief chase.

Jennings is charged with aggravated arson, evading arrest, domestic assault and vandalism.

Jennings was arraigned Wednesday morning and the judge set his bond to 100 thousand dollars.

