LOC-CBU renew hoop rivalry

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s the renewal of the Bluff City college basketball rivalry between Division Two schools Christian Brothers University (CBU) and LeMoyne Owen College (LOC).

The home-standing Magicians are coached by former Memphis Grizzlies and NBA star, Bonzi Wells, with assistant help from former Griz head coach Lionel Hollins.

John T. Reilly leads CBU. This series started back in the 1960s but was halted nine years ago after a big fight broke out between the two. The game goes back and forth throughout before the Magicians pull a win out of their hat.

LeMoyne-Owen gets the victory. Final Score 62-61.

