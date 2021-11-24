Advertise with Us
Ja Morant/Memphis featured in Nike ad(Source: WMC)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 3:32 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - You know you’ve arrived when Nike puts out a national TV ad on you.

But it’s not just for Ja Morant. The City of Memphis also gets a subtle shout out.

Grizzlies star guard, Morant, is the focus of Nike’s latest ad campaign titled, “Says Who,” which shows off the can-do spirit of not only the player, but the city he now calls home.

Prominent spots around Memphis are featured in the ad, from Stax in Soulsville, to the Orpheum, to Beale Street, with iconic Memphians like Blind Mississippi Morris and MoneyBagg Yo having their say. Of course, Morant himself closes it out with a tagline I’m sure you’ll hear the rest of this season, “Says Who?”

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

