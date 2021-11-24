Advertise with Us
Contests
Opryland Giveaway
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Inside Memphis Flyer with Editor-in-chief Jesse Davis

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 11:44 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This week’s Memphis Flyer is a shop local feature.

Editor-in-chief Jesse Davis joined Andrew Douglas at the Action News 5 Digital Desk to talk about the list of Memphis makers and shops to check out this holiday season.

Jesse also talked about this week’s food feature on Loren Love A.K.A. the ‘hot dog man’.

Watch his interview in the player above and on our streaming apps on Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Roku.

The latest issue of Memphis Flyer is on newsstands now or visit memphisflyer.com to read more.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Blue lights are an all too common sight at the Peppertree Apartments in Whitehaven.
Memphis apartment complex hit with nuisance order after 1.6K calls to law enforcement
Memphis rappers Key Glock and Young Dolph
Memphis rapper Key Glock speaks out after murder of Young Dolph
Makeda’s bakery to close Airways store through 2021, as scammers target a community GoFundMe
Makeda’s owners break silence after rapper Young Dolph’s murder in their bakery
Activist Frank Gottie works to unite Memphis community after tragedy
Activist Frank Gottie works to unite Memphis community after tragedy
Pervis Payne
Former death row inmate Pervis Payne resentencing still up for debate

Latest News

Non-profit teams up with Hospitality Hub for community day of service (Tori Boyland)
Non-profit teams up with Hospitality Hub for community day of service
Non-profit teams up with Hospitality Hub for community day of service
Inside Memphis Flyer with Editor-in-chief Jesse Davis
Cam the Artist gifts Young Dolph fan Maliq Woodof
11-year-old Young Dolph fan gifted piece of art