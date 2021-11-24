First Alert to Thanksgiving rain and windy conditions

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s dry and cold this morning with temperatures in the upper 30s to lower 40s. There will be a few clouds mixed with sunshine this afternoon, but high temperatures will still make it into the lower 60s. It will also be windy today with south winds gusting up to 30 mph. This evening will be mostly cloudy with low temperatures in the lower 50s. Rain will arrive by early tomorrow morning.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy. High: 63 degrees. Winds: South 10 to 20 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Winds: South 10 to 15 mph.

THANKSGIVING DAY: A cold front will arrive on Thursday and rain will be on and off for most of the day. The heaviest rain will be in the morning and then light showers and drizzle will continue in the afternoon and early evening. There will be breaks in the rain, but you should bring a rain jacket or umbrella with you. It will also be chilly with highs in the mid 50s and a gusty north wind. Low temperatures will drop to the 20s and lower 30s on Thanksgiving night.

FRIDAY: Behind the front, it will feel cold on Friday with high temperatures only in the mid to upper 40s. Low temperatures will dip into the upper 30s on Friday night.

THIS WEEKEND: It will be a pleasant weekend with sunshine both Saturday and Sunday. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s with lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

NEXT WEEK: The warming trend will continue next week with highs in the upper 50s Monday and lower 60s Tuesday. Low temperatures will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

