Digital Desk discussion with Tonyaa Weathersbee, Commercial Appeal metro columnist

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Commercial Appeal metro columnist Tonyaa Weathersbee joined Andrew Douglas at the Digital Desk Friday.

They talked about two Tonyaa’s recent columns, one on the death of rapper Young Dolph and another on being thankful for the blessings of nature during the pandemic.

Watch their interview here or on our streaming apps -- Amazon Fire, AppleTV and Roku.

Read Tonya’s columns here.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.