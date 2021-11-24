Advertise with Us
901 FC places two on post season all league team

By Jarvis Greer
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 3:23 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The best year in the three-year history of Memphis 901 FC produces the franchise’s first players named to the United Soccer League ALL USL team.     

Forward Kyle Murphy and defender Mark Segbers were named to the all-league second team.  

Murphy rewrites the 901 FC record book in his first season with the club, scoring 21 goals, a franchise record. He’s the 10th player in USL history to score at least 20 goals in a season.   Segbers proved extremely versatile from his defender position, leading the team in tackles won, and interceptions. He scored two goals with three assists and even suited up in goal as an emergency keeper when the regular goalie went down to help the 901 beat Atlanta United 2 at AutoZone Park.

Memphis made the USL playoffs for the first time in team history.

