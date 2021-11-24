5 Star Stories: Christmas at Graceland Web Extra

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Mid-South holiday tradition that draws visitors from around the globe is aglow tonight in Memphis.

The lights at Graceland are lit for the holidays, a feat that takes months to make happen.

Kym Clark has an exclusive glimpse behind the scenes in a 5 Star Web Extra.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.