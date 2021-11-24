Advertise with Us
5 Star Stories: Christmas at Graceland Web Extra

Christmas at Graceland
Christmas at Graceland(Action News 5)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 10:11 PM CST
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Mid-South holiday tradition that draws visitors from around the globe is aglow tonight in Memphis.

The lights at Graceland are lit for the holidays, a feat that takes months to make happen.

Kym Clark has an exclusive glimpse behind the scenes in a 5 Star Web Extra.

