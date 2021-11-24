1,190 active cases in Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There are 105 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Shelby County with 24 additional pediatric cases.

The Shelby County Health Department says the county has had a total of 148,549 cases and 2,311 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020.

There are also 1,190 active cases across the county.

The health department is keeping an eye on the holiday season for a possible surge in the coming weeks but hopes are resting on vaccinations.

So far, the county has reached 75% of its vaccination goal of 700,000 people fully vaccinated.

Here’s Shelby County’s vaccination data:

519,915 total people vaccinated

80,054 series initiation

358,199 series completion

1,025,894 total vaccinations administered

14,253 vaccinations reported within the last week

81,662 additional dose

For more information on COVID-19 in Shelby County, visit shelbytnhealth.com/COVID-19data.

