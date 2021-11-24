Advertise with Us
11-year-old Young Dolph fan gifted piece of art

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 8:20 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A heartfelt gesture for a young man that captured all our hearts in the hours after Memphis rapper Young Dolph was killed.

Last week, young Malike Woodof was shaken by the death of his favorite rapper.

Cameron Hill, also known as Cam the Artist, made a special piece of artwork for the 11-year-old who plans to hang it in his room.

