Young Dolph shooting possibly linked to double shooting in Covington

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police are still searching for answers in the death of Memphis rapper Young Dolph.

The 36-year-old was shot and killed last Wednesday at Makeda’s Homemade Butter Cookies on Airways Boulevard.

Memphis police remain tight-lipped just like they have been from the very beginning.

But investigators in Covington, Tennessee are shedding light on a possible connection to a shooting that happened there just days before Young Dolph was killed.

Memphis police released surveillance photos showing two people firing into the Makeda’s on Airways Boulevard, where the rapper had stopped to pick up an order. Police also released a still image of the vehicle the shooters were driving, a white Mercedes.

Investigators wouldn’t confirm if this car had been recovered on Bradley Street in Orange Mound over the weekend.

But police in Covington say they believe the same car in the Young Dolph shooting was used in a double shooting there on November 12.

They say two women, who they’ve identified as Darnisha McLeod and Anita Wilson, were shot at an intersection after attending a football game down the road at Covington High School.

Police say 40 rounds were fired into the car the women were in.

They say Wilson died from her injuries a few days later.

Covington police say like in Memphis, there were two shooters. They have not made any arrests.

Neighbors declined to speak on camera, but say they hope both shootings are solved.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) confirmed it’s assisting Memphis and Covington police with their investigations.

Memphis police have not responded to our messages asking if they believe these two shootings are connected.

Anyone with information about either shooting should contact the Covington and Memphis police departments.

Copyright 2021 WMC.

