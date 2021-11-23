Advertise with Us
Contests
Opryland Giveaway
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Tennessee gov backs signing bill aide said violates US law

Governor Bill Lee speaks to Gold Star Mothers at national convention
Governor Bill Lee speaks to Gold Star Mothers at national convention(WMC)
By By JONATHAN MATTISE
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 8:09 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee is defending a new law assigning sprawling limits on COVID-19 restrictions, despite his office’s warning that it would violate federal disability law.

He also repeated broad promises to review the law he signed.

Lee said Monday that he thinks “the bill on balance is good” and that if anything needs to be changed, it would have to be determined before the next legislative session opens in January.

Asked directly, Lee wouldn’t say whether he thinks the law’s accommodations for people with disabilities need changes.

The issue is central to litigation in which the law’s provisions on schools have been blocked, including limits on mask requirements.

Copyright 2021 AP. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Makeda’s bakery to close Airways store through 2021, as scammers target a community GoFundMe
Makeda’s owners break silence after rapper Young Dolph’s murder in their bakery
Antwain Fowler, the kid who went viral in a video asking, “where we about to eat at?” has died...
Viral kid ‘Where we about to eat at’ Antwain Fowler dead at age 6
Makeda's Homemade Butter Cookies
Donations for Makeda’s Cookies pour in as downtown location reopens this week
Susan Leger and her 6-year-old granddaughter were kicked out of their hotel room after giving...
Grandma kicked out of hotel after leaving ‘bad review’
Suspect Vehicle
Police believe suspects in Covington shooting are linked to Young Dolph’s murder

Latest News

New petition filed in hopes to stop Pervis Payne’s execution
Former death row inmate Pervis Payne in court for resentencing
Memphis rappers Key Glock and Young Dolph
Memphis rapper Key Glock speaks out after murder of Young Dolph
NAACP Memphis branch emergency meeting to combat growing violence
NAACP Memphis branch emergency meeting to combat growing violence
Coaches heap praise Wendy Moten on ‘The Voice’
Coaches heap praise Wendy Moten on ‘The Voice’