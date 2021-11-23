Advertise with Us
Sunshine will give way to rain by Thanksgiving Day

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather(WMC)
By Spencer Denton
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 11:15 AM CST
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mostly sunny with high temperatures in the low to mid 50s this afternoon. Winds will be southeast at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear with lows near 40. Winds will be southeast at 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Expect increasing clouds with afternoon highs in the lower 60s with lows in the upper 40s. Showers will move into eastern Arkansas late Wednesday night

THANKSGIVING DAY: A cold front will arrive and rain will move through in the morning and exit by early evening. It will also be chilly with highs in the mid to upper 50s and lows in the lower 30s. 

BLACK FRIDAY: will be mostly sunny and chilly with high temperatures in the upper 40s with lows in the low 30s.

THIS WEEKEND: Mostly sunny both Saturday and Sunday with highs in the mid 50s and lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Spencer Denton

First Alert Storm Tracking Team

Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

Twitter: @dentonwx

