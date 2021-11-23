Advertise with Us
Contests
Opryland Giveaway
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Reports: Malcolm X’s daughter, Malikah Shabazz, found dead in NYC home

Authorities say the death of 56-year-old Malikah Shabazz does not appear to be suspicious.
Authorities say the death of 56-year-old Malikah Shabazz does not appear to be suspicious.(Source: Gray News)
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 11:14 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Malikah Shabazz, the daughter of civil rights activist Malcolm X, was found dead in her Brooklyn apartment, according to media reports citing the NYPD.

Police say Shabazz’s daughter found her 56-year-old mother unconscious just before 5 p.m. Monday. The death does not appear to be suspicious.

A cause of death has not yet been determined.

Bernice King, the daughter of Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King, wrote on Twitter that she was “deeply saddened” by reports of Shabazz’s death.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect Vehicle
Police believe suspects in Covington shooting are linked to Young Dolph’s murder
Makeda’s bakery to close Airways store through 2021, as scammers target a community GoFundMe
Makeda’s owners break silence after rapper Young Dolph’s murder in their bakery
Antwain Fowler, the kid who went viral in a video asking, “where we about to eat at?” has died...
Viral kid ‘Where we about to eat at’ Antwain Fowler dead at age 6
Makeda's Homemade Butter Cookies
Donations for Makeda’s Cookies pour in as downtown location reopens this week
Susan Leger and her 6-year-old granddaughter were kicked out of their hotel room after giving...
Grandma kicked out of hotel after leaving ‘bad review’

Latest News

Coaches heap praise Wendy Moten on ‘The Voice’
Coaches heap praise Wendy Moten on ‘The Voice’
1K Shelby County Schools students receive kid-sized dose of Pfizer vaccine
NAACP Memphis branch emergency meeting to combat growing violence
NAACP Memphis branch emergency meeting to combat growing violence
Hospitality Hub helping homeless community in Memphis
Hospitality Hub helping homless community in Memphis