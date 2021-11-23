Advertise with Us
Oh, deer! Tennessee elementary classroom victim of wildlife burglary

By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 11:24 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WMC) - Yes, you read the headline correctly. Westside Elementary School in Springfield, Tennessee got a surprise visit from a furry burglar Tuesday morning.

An officer with the Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency was called to the school to remove a deer who broke into an emergency exit of the school overnight and rummaged through a classroom.

The whitetail buck, estimated to be 2.5 to 3.5 years old, was in good spirits when he was led out of the school, according to the TWRA.

Luckily, the unknown four-legged suspect got off scot-free without facing any charges.

Surprise student at Westside Elementary in Springfield this morning. Officer Kaleb Stratton was called to the school to...

Posted by Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency on Tuesday, November 23, 2021

