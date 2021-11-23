MPD investigating several downtown businesses vandalized overnight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are searching for a woman who is accused of vandalizing several downtown Memphis businesses overnight Monday.

Police say they responded to South Main Street where a business owner stated several of the planters in front of her business were flipped over and damaged.

According to surveillance video, a woman wearing a long trench coat is seen around 2:30 a.m. walking northbound on South Main Street throwing business property, including one business’s planters.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

South Main Street vandalism (Austin Rowe)

