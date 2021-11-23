Advertise with Us
Contests
Opryland Giveaway
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

MPD investigating several downtown businesses vandalized overnight

South Main Street vandalism
South Main Street vandalism(Austin Rowe)
By Hannah Wallsmith
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 3:57 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are searching for a woman who is accused of vandalizing several downtown Memphis businesses overnight Monday.

Police say they responded to South Main Street where a business owner stated several of the planters in front of her business were flipped over and damaged.

According to surveillance video, a woman wearing a long trench coat is seen around 2:30 a.m. walking northbound on South Main Street throwing business property, including one business’s planters.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

South Main Street vandalism
South Main Street vandalism(Austin Rowe)

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Makeda’s bakery to close Airways store through 2021, as scammers target a community GoFundMe
Makeda’s owners break silence after rapper Young Dolph’s murder in their bakery
Antwain Fowler, the kid who went viral in a video asking, “where we about to eat at?” has died...
Viral kid ‘Where we about to eat at’ Antwain Fowler dead at age 6
Makeda's Homemade Butter Cookies
Donations for Makeda’s Cookies pour in as downtown location reopens this week
Susan Leger and her 6-year-old granddaughter were kicked out of their hotel room after giving...
Grandma kicked out of hotel after leaving ‘bad review’
Suspect Vehicle
Police believe suspects in Covington shooting are linked to Young Dolph’s murder

Latest News

NE Arkansas school districts reporting COVID-19 cases
Oak Court Mall shooting
MPD identifies man shot and killed at Oak Court Mall
Blue lights are an all too common sight at the Peppertree Apartments in Whitehaven.
Memphis apartment complex hit with nuisance order after 1.6K calls to law enforcement
Pervis Payne
Former death row inmate Pervis Payne resentencing still up for debate