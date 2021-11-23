MPD identifies man shot and killed at Oak Court Mall
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 3:38 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police have identified a man that was shot and killed Saturday night at Oak Court Mall.
Police say 21-year-old Jayson Hill was shot outside the mall and was taken to Regional One Hospital where he later died.
A juvenile was also injured in the shooting and taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital with non-critical injuries.
MPD says they detained two individuals on scene but have not said whether they have been charged.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.