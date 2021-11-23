Advertise with Us
MPD identifies man shot and killed at Oak Court Mall

By Hannah Wallsmith
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 3:38 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police have identified a man that was shot and killed Saturday night at Oak Court Mall.

Police say 21-year-old Jayson Hill was shot outside the mall and was taken to Regional One Hospital where he later died.

A juvenile was also injured in the shooting and taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital with non-critical injuries.

MPD says they detained two individuals on scene but have not said whether they have been charged.

