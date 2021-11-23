MPD identifies man shot and killed at Oak Court Mall

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police have identified a man that was shot and killed Saturday night at Oak Court Mall.

Police say 21-year-old Jayson Hill was shot outside the mall and was taken to Regional One Hospital where he later died.

A juvenile was also injured in the shooting and taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital with non-critical injuries.

MPD says they detained two individuals on scene but have not said whether they have been charged.

At 6:19 pm, officers responded to a shooting at 4465 Poplar. One adult male was xported to ROH in critical condition. A juvenile was injured and xported to LeBonheur in non-critical condition.

Officers have two detained. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) November 21, 2021

