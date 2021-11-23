Memphis rapper Key Glock speaks out after murder of Young Dolph

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis rapper Key Glock shared an Instagram post mourning the loss of rapper Young Dolph after he was murdered last week while getting cookies from a local bakery on Airways Boulevard.

The rapper shared several pictures of him and Young Dolph together, including one showing Glock as a child. Glock is signed to Dolph’s record label Paper Route Empire.

RELATED | Young Dolph’s partner breaks silence after his death

He refers to Dolph as the Phil Jackson to his MJ, his lefthand man, brother, cousin and mentor, describing his pain as darkness.

The rapper says he’s been no stranger to loss this year first losing his father, aunt, grandmother and now someone he felt so close to -- Young Dolph.

The 36-year-old rapper was shot and killed while buying cookies for his mother at Makeda’s Cookies nearly a week ago.

The store remains closed becoming a memorial honoring the rapper’s life.

Law enforcement is still working to find the suspects responsible for his murder. If you have any information, you are asked to call CrimeStopper at 901-528-CASH.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.