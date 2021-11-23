Makeda’s Homemade Butter Cookies’ new location opens in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn (WMC) - The place where rapper Young Dolph was murdered, Makeda’s Homemade Butter Cookies on Airways, has been boarded up since the shooting.

But the Bluff City has stepped to make sure things don’t stay that way.

Makeda’s new location at 301 Jefferson opened Monday. The location on Airways will remain closed until the new year.

Makeda’s operation manager says Young Dolph’s love for his community is what’s keeping them strong.

“This is something he would probably want us to do, support small businesses in his community,” said Raven Winton with Makeda’s.

Over $85,000 has been donated on the GoFundMe for Makeda’s.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.