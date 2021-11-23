Advertise with Us
Kellogg’s to replace some striking workers after talks stall

Memphis Kellogg’s workers continue strike for better pay and benefits
(Source: WMC)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 5:33 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - Kellogg’s plans to start hiring permanent replacements for some of its 1,400 striking cereal plant workers after negotiations broke down again.

The Battle Creek, Michigan-based company said it failed to reach an agreement with the Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers International Union Monday, so it is moving forward with its contingency plan to keep its plants operating.

The Kellogg’s workers have been on strike since Oct. 5, and now negotiations aren’t scheduled to resume until the week of Dec. 6.

The strike includes four plants in Battle Creek; Omaha, Nebraska; Lancaster, Pennsylvania; and Memphis, Tennessee, that make all of Kellogg’s brands of cereal.

