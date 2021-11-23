Advertise with Us
Contests
Opryland Giveaway
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Josh Turner performs at Graceland Soundstage Nov. 27

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 12:42 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Country music star Josh Turner is set to perform at the Graceland Soundstage Saturday, November 27.

Doors open at 7 p.m. with the show set to start at 8 p.m.

It is his first-ever Christmas tour feature holiday song and his top hits.

Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas caught up with Josh ahead of the show to find out what fans can expect.

“I’m pretty excited,” Turner said. “I’m carrying my family out there with me. They’re performing with me. So, I’ll be doing most all of my hits and I’m also going to be playing a good handful of songs from my first ever Christmas album.”

Click here for more information.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Makeda’s bakery to close Airways store through 2021, as scammers target a community GoFundMe
Makeda’s owners break silence after rapper Young Dolph’s murder in their bakery
Antwain Fowler, the kid who went viral in a video asking, “where we about to eat at?” has died...
Viral kid ‘Where we about to eat at’ Antwain Fowler dead at age 6
Makeda's Homemade Butter Cookies
Donations for Makeda’s Cookies pour in as downtown location reopens this week
Susan Leger and her 6-year-old granddaughter were kicked out of their hotel room after giving...
Grandma kicked out of hotel after leaving ‘bad review’
Suspect Vehicle
Police believe suspects in Covington shooting are linked to Young Dolph’s murder

Latest News

Josh Turner performs at Graceland Soundstage Nov. 27
Commercial Appeal food reporter Jennifer Chandler & Action News 5’s Joy Redmond
Commercial Appeal food reporter Jennifer Chandler & Action News 5’s Joy Redmond talk on restaurant comebacks
Commercial Appeal food reporter Jennifer Chandler & Action News 5’s Joy Redmond talk restaurants
What’s trending in Memphis with Action News 5′s Joy Redmond and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin
What’s trending in Memphis with Action News 5′s Joy Redmond and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin