Josh Turner performs at Graceland Soundstage Nov. 27

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Country music star Josh Turner is set to perform at the Graceland Soundstage Saturday, November 27.

Doors open at 7 p.m. with the show set to start at 8 p.m.

It is his first-ever Christmas tour feature holiday song and his top hits.

Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas caught up with Josh ahead of the show to find out what fans can expect.

“I’m pretty excited,” Turner said. “I’m carrying my family out there with me. They’re performing with me. So, I’ll be doing most all of my hits and I’m also going to be playing a good handful of songs from my first ever Christmas album.”

Click here for more information.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.