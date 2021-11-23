Advertise with Us
Former death row inmate Pervis Payne in court for resentencing

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 5:57 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Former death row inmate Pervis Payne will appear in court for a resentencing hearing Tuesday morning.

It’s been a long and winding road for Pervis Payne and his attorneys. Nearly a year ago he was granted a stay of execution, then days ago his death sentence was reversed altogether.

Tuesday we will learn what his new sentence will be.

Payne was convicted and sentenced to death for the 1987 stabbing deaths of 28-year-old Charisse Christopher and her 2-year-old daughter Lacie in Millington.

In April this year, Tennessee lawmakers passed a bill that would prevent death row inmates with an intellectual disability from being executed.

Payne’s defense team filed a petition in May asking he be declared intellectually disabled, saying he was diagnosed at age 20.

A state expert examined Payne and available records and could not say Payne’s intellectual functioning is outside the range for intellectual disability.

So, Payne’s death row sentence was removed and replaced with two consecutive life sentences.

Payne’s attorneys say they are still fighting for full exoneration and they say he has been accused of a crime he didn’t commit.

Payne is set to appear in court for his resentencing hearing at 9:30 a.m. We will be giving you the latest updates on-air and online.

