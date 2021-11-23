Advertise with Us
Contests
Opryland Giveaway
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

DeSoto County officials warn of telephone scams during holiday season

By Briseida Holguin
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 8:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - Not all is bright and merry when you have scammers on the prowl.

The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department is warning people about the latest scam using their good name.

“What will happen is you will actually receive a call and the number will pop up as our number, and they will identify themselves as someone from the sheriff’s department and they will say either you have a fine you need to pay in which case they will try to garner your account information or they will try to ask you to pay with a gift card or something,” Captain of the Criminal Investigation and Special Investigations divisions with the DSCD Jeremy Dodson said.

The department has also received complaints from people who were called and told there was an active warrant out for them.

Dodson says some people have been asked for payments in the form of gift cards, he says don’t fall for it.

“At no time ever give your information, and account information, social security, date of birth or anything like that or agree to pay any money,” Dodson said.

If this happens to you Dodson wants you to gather information contact the department and report it.

“Take the information, get as much as you can from them, like their name, their badge number if they are saying they’re in law enforcement, and then hang up the phone and call us right back,” Dodson said.

Dodson says two people have fallen victim to this scam in the last week.

He says these scams are often nationwide and they tend to see more during the holiday season.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Suspect Vehicle
Police believe suspects in Covington shooting are linked to Young Dolph’s murder
Makeda’s bakery to close Airways store through 2021, as scammers target a community GoFundMe
Makeda’s owners break silence after rapper Young Dolph’s murder in their bakery
Antwain Fowler, the kid who went viral in a video asking, “where we about to eat at?” has died...
Viral kid ‘Where we about to eat at’ Antwain Fowler dead at age 6
Image License<br />Photo: Soulja Boy Tell Em / Facebook
Soulja Boy speaks out after Millennium Tour drops him from Memphis show
Makeda's Homemade Butter Cookies
Donations for Makeda’s Cookies pour in as downtown location reopens this week

Latest News

Police believe suspects in Covington shooting are linked to Young Dolph’s murder
Young Dolph shooting possibly linked to double shooting in Covington
Desoto County officials warn of telephone spoofing scams
Desoto County officials warn of spoofing scam
Makeda’s Homemade Butter Cookies’ new location opens in Memphis
Makeda’s Homemade Butter Cookies’ new location opens in Memphis
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is looking into a house fire in Ripley, TN after a racial...
TBI investigates Ripley house fire after racial slur found spray-painted on pool wall