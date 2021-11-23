DeSoto County officials warn of telephone scams during holiday season

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - Not all is bright and merry when you have scammers on the prowl.

The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department is warning people about the latest scam using their good name.

“What will happen is you will actually receive a call and the number will pop up as our number, and they will identify themselves as someone from the sheriff’s department and they will say either you have a fine you need to pay in which case they will try to garner your account information or they will try to ask you to pay with a gift card or something,” Captain of the Criminal Investigation and Special Investigations divisions with the DSCD Jeremy Dodson said.

The department has also received complaints from people who were called and told there was an active warrant out for them.

Dodson says some people have been asked for payments in the form of gift cards, he says don’t fall for it.

“At no time ever give your information, and account information, social security, date of birth or anything like that or agree to pay any money,” Dodson said.

If this happens to you Dodson wants you to gather information contact the department and report it.

“Take the information, get as much as you can from them, like their name, their badge number if they are saying they’re in law enforcement, and then hang up the phone and call us right back,” Dodson said.

Dodson says two people have fallen victim to this scam in the last week.

He says these scams are often nationwide and they tend to see more during the holiday season.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

