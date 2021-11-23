Crash investigations ends with DUI charges for mother driving with child in car

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 32-year-old mother is facing multiple charges after police found her driving under the influence with a child in tow.

According to Shelby County jail records, Ashely Eaves is charged with reckless driving, driving under the influence and DUI child endangerment.

Police report the woman was standing outside her car waiting for police to arrive at the scene of an accident she and her daughter were involved in on Monday night.

When officers arrived at the scene of the crash on Covington Pike at Gloucester, Eaves was holding her 5-year-old daughter.

She allegedly told police she was driving on Covington Pike when she stopped in the bike lane to send a text message then an unknown vehicle struck her vehicle on the driver’s side.

The affidavit says officers could smell a strong alcohol odor while talking to Eaves and she appeared to be disoriented while walking.

Eaves admitted to having a couple of beers before picking her child up from preschool.

A sobriety test and blood withdrawal also confirmed officers’ suspicions.

She is set to appear in court for these charged Wednesday morning.

