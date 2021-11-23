Advertise with Us
Contests
Opryland Giveaway
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Crash investigations ends with DUI charges for mother driving with child in car

DUI suspect Ashley Eaves
DUI suspect Ashley Eaves(Action News 5/SCSO)
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 9:25 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 32-year-old mother is facing multiple charges after police found her driving under the influence with a child in tow.

According to Shelby County jail records, Ashely Eaves is charged with reckless driving, driving under the influence and DUI child endangerment.

Police report the woman was standing outside her car waiting for police to arrive at the scene of an accident she and her daughter were involved in on Monday night.

When officers arrived at the scene of the crash on Covington Pike at Gloucester, Eaves was holding her 5-year-old daughter.

She allegedly told police she was driving on Covington Pike when she stopped in the bike lane to send a text message then an unknown vehicle struck her vehicle on the driver’s side.

The affidavit says officers could smell a strong alcohol odor while talking to Eaves and she appeared to be disoriented while walking.

Eaves admitted to having a couple of beers before picking her child up from preschool.

A sobriety test and blood withdrawal also confirmed officers’ suspicions.

She is set to appear in court for these charged Wednesday morning.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Makeda’s bakery to close Airways store through 2021, as scammers target a community GoFundMe
Makeda’s owners break silence after rapper Young Dolph’s murder in their bakery
Antwain Fowler, the kid who went viral in a video asking, “where we about to eat at?” has died...
Viral kid ‘Where we about to eat at’ Antwain Fowler dead at age 6
Makeda's Homemade Butter Cookies
Donations for Makeda’s Cookies pour in as downtown location reopens this week
Susan Leger and her 6-year-old granddaughter were kicked out of their hotel room after giving...
Grandma kicked out of hotel after leaving ‘bad review’
Suspect Vehicle
Police believe suspects in Covington shooting are linked to Young Dolph’s murder

Latest News

New petition filed in hopes to stop Pervis Payne’s execution
LIVE: Former death row inmate Pervis Payne in court for resentencing
Retailers encourage early holiday shopping as supply chain issues persist
15 US governors create ‘Operation Open Road’ to deal with supply chain issues
Supply chain -- Operation Open Road
15 US governors create ‘Operation Open Road’ to deal with supply chain issues
Governor Bill Lee speaks to Gold Star Mothers at national convention
Tennessee gov backs signing bill aide said violates US law