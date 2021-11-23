Cool & dry start to the week, but a Thanksgiving Day cold front will bring a change

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - We can expect more sunshine and slightly warmer temperatures leading up the the holiday, but a Thanksgiving Day cold front will bring more rain and a much colder end to the week.

TONIGHT: Clear with a light East wind and overnight lows in the mid 20s to near 30.

TUESDAY: Sunny with a Southeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH and afternoon highs in the mid to upper 50s.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Clear with a South wind at 5 to 10 MPH and lows near 40.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the lower 60s and lows near 50. Thanksgiving Day will be cloudy with rain, high temperatures in the mid 50s, and overnight lows near 30. Rainfall amounts will average a quarter to half an inch. Friday will be mostly sunny and cold with highs in the upper 40s and lows in the mid 30s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday and Sunday will be sunny each day along with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 50s and overnight lows in the lower 40s.

