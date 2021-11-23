Commercial Appeal food reporter Jennifer Chandler & Action News 5’s Joy Redmond talk on restaurant comebacks

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A handful of Mid-South restaurateurs are saving iconic Memphis restaurants.

Joy took over the Digital Desk for a conversation with Commercial Appeal food reporter Jennifer Chandler. Jennifer talked those behind bringing back several Memphis staples including Leonard’s BBQ, Robilio’s Side Car Café, and Bryant’s.

