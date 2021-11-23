Advertise with Us
Contests
Opryland Giveaway
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Commercial Appeal food reporter Jennifer Chandler & Action News 5’s Joy Redmond talk on restaurant comebacks

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 11:58 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A handful of Mid-South restaurateurs are saving iconic Memphis restaurants.

Joy took over the Digital Desk for a conversation with Commercial Appeal food reporter Jennifer Chandler. Jennifer talked those behind bringing back several Memphis staples including Leonard’s BBQ, Robilio’s Side Car Café, and Bryant’s.

Watch it now on our streaming apps (AmazonFire, AppleTV and Roku), and check out Jennifer’s stories now on commercialappeal.com/food.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Makeda’s bakery to close Airways store through 2021, as scammers target a community GoFundMe
Makeda’s owners break silence after rapper Young Dolph’s murder in their bakery
Antwain Fowler, the kid who went viral in a video asking, “where we about to eat at?” has died...
Viral kid ‘Where we about to eat at’ Antwain Fowler dead at age 6
Makeda's Homemade Butter Cookies
Donations for Makeda’s Cookies pour in as downtown location reopens this week
Susan Leger and her 6-year-old granddaughter were kicked out of their hotel room after giving...
Grandma kicked out of hotel after leaving ‘bad review’
Suspect Vehicle
Police believe suspects in Covington shooting are linked to Young Dolph’s murder

Latest News

Commercial Appeal food reporter Jennifer Chandler & Action News 5’s Joy Redmond talk restaurants
What’s trending in Memphis with Action News 5′s Joy Redmond and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin
What’s trending in Memphis with Action News 5′s Joy Redmond and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin
What’s trending in Memphis with Action News 5′s Joy Redmond and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin
NAACP Memphis branch emergency meeting to combat growing violence
NAACP Memphis branch emergency meeting to combat growing violence