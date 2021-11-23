Cold morning, but rising temps the next two days

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s a cold morning with much of the area waking up to temperatures in the 20s. With full sunshine today, high temperatures will reach the upper 50s. It won’t be as cold tonight, but low temperatures will still dip into the mid 30s to lower 40s.

TODAY: Sunny. High: 57 degrees. Winds: Southeast 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to 40 degrees. Winds: Southeast 5 to 10 mph.

REST OF THIS WEEK: Wednesday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the lower 60s and lows in the lower 50s. A cold front will arrive on Thanksgiving and rain will be on and off from late morning to early evening. There will be breaks in the rain, but you should bring a rain jacket or umbrella with you. It will also be chilly with highs in the mid 50s and a gusty north wind. Low temperatures will drop to the 20s and lower 30s on Thanksgiving night. Black Friday will be mostly sunny and chilly with high temperatures in the upper 40s with lows in the low 30s.

THIS WEEKEND: It will be a nice weekend with sunshine both Saturday and Sunday. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s with lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.